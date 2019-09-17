

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Cambridge councilors voted Tuesday night to keep consumption and treatment services sites out of the downtown core.

This is despite the interim bylaw that is set to expire in March 2020.

The bylaw prohibits any CTS site from being located in any of the three Cambridge downtown core areas, plus a 500-metre radius around them.

The interim bylaw has already been extended once and legally cannot be extended again.

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry says they wanted to make it clear they do not support a downtown CTS.

“No matter what potential site might come forward, it is council’s decision. It’s not the advisory committee decision, it’s not the staff’s decision it is council,” said McGarry.

An advisory committee and city staff are currently looking for potential sites.