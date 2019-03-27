

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge council has passed a bylaw restricting the development of safe consumption sites in the downtown core.

The extension to the interim control bylaw, which takes effect April 9 to March 26 2020, will prevent any consumption or treatment sites from being situated in the downtown core.

It will also restrict them from being built 500 meters surrounding the core.

Cambridge's Mayor Kathyrn McGarry says this will give the city more time to update its plan and zoning bylaws.

A report from Public Health Ontario says more than 600 people in the province died from opioid-related causes in the first half of 2018.

Councillors voted eight to one in favour of the extension.