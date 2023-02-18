Cambridge celebrates 50th anniversary

The city of Cambridge celebrated the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Galt, Hespeler, Preston.

Mayor Jan Liggett was there to commemorate the milestone, as well as members from Cambridge City Council.

“Originally, we had Blair, Preston, Hespeler, and Galt,” said Liggett. “Before the big amalgamation, Blair and Preston merged together and then Hespeler, Galt and Preston merged together in 1973.”

Though the joining of the towns happened Jan. 1, 1973, residents gathered at Cambridge City Hall during the city’s winter levee for the festivities Saturday.

The event began at 11 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m., featuring free ice skating, a disco party DJ, ice sculpture carving, and food trucks.

“We have disco music because for those old enough to realize, 1973 was the year of disco. So our DJ is playing some of those amazing songs from back there to bring yester-year up to speed with today,” added Liggett.

The mayor said Cambridge truly is a unique city because it has maintained the unique identity of its different parts.

“Each part of this community has retained their original flavour and architecture and the feeling of that part of our community. We’re so blessed to have it.”

Saturday’s celebration was extremely special for bagpipe player, Graeme Ogilvie, who piped 50 years ago at the original amalgamation ceremony and was asked to return for the 50th anniversary.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 50 years and I’m still playing the bagpipes,” said Ogilvie, pipe major in the RCMP. “I was pretty happy at the time to be involved in such a momentous occasion as an 18-year-old. I never in my wildest dreams expected to be back here playing for the 50th anniversary. This is on of the more special things I’ve done.”

With 50 years down, Mayor Liggett said she has some exciting and innovative ideas for the next 50 years surrounding the preservation of heritage buildings.

“I’d like to do something where we buy a few acres [of land]. When we have a building that cannot be retained on site, those buildings can be purchased by a member of the public from the developer and transported to that location so we can have a heritage community,” she said. “If the city buys it, puts in the infrastructure and people move it, we could possibly do geothermal so that would bring us right in line with all the climate change ideas at the same time.”