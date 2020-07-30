KITCHENER -- Cambridge has added seven electric vehicle to the city’s fleet as it steps up its efforts to go green.

“I’m pleased that staff are always looking for ways to improve our sustainability as a city and these vehicles are another step in that direction,” said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a news release.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles are 100 per cent battery-powered and will be used by the city’s building inspectors.

The cars will be marked with an identifying Green Fleet logo.

“The plan is to continually keep introducing more clean air technologies across all divisions,” added McGarry.

As vehicles age out and are replaced, the city says it will continue to update its fleet with environmentally friendly technologies.

There are also plans to introduce more electric vehicle charging stations in the city.

“We’ll also continue to develop supporting infrastructure, such as adding additional electric vehicle chargers for corporate and community use, and identifying other areas of environmental efficiencies in our facilities and operations,” said Yogesh Shah, Director of Asset Management and Project Management Office in a statement.

It’s part of the city’s corporate goal to reduce gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.