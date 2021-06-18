KITCHENER -- The Contemporary Art Forum Kitchener + Area (CAFKA) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a summer festival of art planned throughout Waterloo Region.

The CAFKA.21 biennial, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, will take place through June, July and August, with a mix of in-person and virtual programming.

Amid ongoing COVID-19 public health restrictions, the biennial will take place as a series of activations and pop-up installations throughout the summer, bringing contemporary art to primarily outdoor public spaces in Waterloo Region.

Organizers say this year's theme invites residents to reflect on everyday practices, values and hopes, while also considering "the things that could and perhaps should be left behind."

Sixteen projects, including performance, sculpture, interactive media and film will be featured. Local and Canadian artists are featured.

The CAFKA 2021 program guide is available online, with a full list of event dates and locations.