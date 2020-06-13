WATERLOO -- Business owners can expect some random spot checks this weekend in the name of safety.

Bylaw officers will be looking to make sure exits are clear, people are distanced, and public health protocol is being obeyed following the reopening of many businesses in the province on Friday.

This week, the city of Waterloo launched its temporary licensing program for businesses to set up outside, which includes adjacent private property and some public spaces.

Shayne Turner, the city's director of municipal enforcement services, notes a plenty of businesses are using the program.

He says it only takes a couple hours to get approval.

Under the new rules, businesses are allowed to put as many people as they can on a patio or outdoor area as long as they have the proper space to do it safely.

If a business cannot do this, they could face a $750 fine.

“Given the fact that restaurant and bar owners are so anxious to get started, I don't believe there's going to be any issues in terms of having to enforce any regulations,” said Turner.

He adds that bylaw will still inspect reported issues, but this weekend is largely about informing businesses about the new rules.