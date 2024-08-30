Busy weekend on the roads in Waterloo and Guelph as students move in

Roads in Waterloo Region and Guelph are sure to be busy this weekend as thousands of college and university students move in to their residences for the upcoming academic year.

First year University of Waterloo students were required to book a move-in time between Thursday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wilfrid Laurier students living in residence at the Waterloo campus are moving in between Friday and Sunday, with timeslots assigned based on which building they will be calling home.

Students living at University of Guelph have only two days to move in: Friday and Saturday.

Temporary Road Closure and Restrictions

The City of Waterloo has announced a road closure and several traffic restrictions near university residences to try to ease congestion. The temporary measures will be in place from Friday at 7 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Seagram Drive

Road closed

No parking

Lester Street from Seagram Drive to University Avenue

Ezra Avenue from Clayfield Avenue to King Street

Bricker Avenue from Clayfield Avenue to King Street

Marshall Street from Brighton Street o Regina Street

Regina Street from Hickory Street to University Avenue

Bricker Ave

No right turn onto Albert Street

Ezra Avenue

No left turn from Ezra Avenue onto Albert Street

Wilfrid Laurier University Entrance across from Hazel Street

No left turns from University Avenue West to Wilfrid Laurier University entrance

Lester Street

Lester Street will be reduced to one land of northbound traffic only from Seagram Drive to University Avenue West

No access to Lester Street from University Avenue West

No left turns onto University Avenue West from Lester Street

Sunview Street

No left turns from University Avenue West to Sunview Street

A map of temporary traffic restrictions in place from Aug. 30 at 7 a.m. until Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. (Courtesy: City of Waterloo)