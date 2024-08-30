Busy weekend on the roads in Waterloo and Guelph as students move in
Roads in Waterloo Region and Guelph are sure to be busy this weekend as thousands of college and university students move in to their residences for the upcoming academic year.
First year University of Waterloo students were required to book a move-in time between Thursday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, Wilfrid Laurier students living in residence at the Waterloo campus are moving in between Friday and Sunday, with timeslots assigned based on which building they will be calling home.
Students living at University of Guelph have only two days to move in: Friday and Saturday.
Temporary Road Closure and Restrictions
The City of Waterloo has announced a road closure and several traffic restrictions near university residences to try to ease congestion. The temporary measures will be in place from Friday at 7 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.
Seagram Drive
- Road closed
No parking
- Lester Street from Seagram Drive to University Avenue
- Ezra Avenue from Clayfield Avenue to King Street
- Bricker Avenue from Clayfield Avenue to King Street
- Marshall Street from Brighton Street o Regina Street
- Regina Street from Hickory Street to University Avenue
Bricker Ave
- No right turn onto Albert Street
Ezra Avenue
- No left turn from Ezra Avenue onto Albert Street
Wilfrid Laurier University Entrance across from Hazel Street
- No left turns from University Avenue West to Wilfrid Laurier University entrance
Lester Street
- Lester Street will be reduced to one land of northbound traffic only from Seagram Drive to University Avenue West
- No access to Lester Street from University Avenue West
- No left turns onto University Avenue West from Lester Street
Sunview Street
- No left turns from University Avenue West to Sunview Street
A map of temporary traffic restrictions in place from Aug. 30 at 7 a.m. until Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. (Courtesy: City of Waterloo)
