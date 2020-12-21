KITCHENER -- Stores were busy on Monday as people prepared for a province-wide lockdown at the end of the week.

More than a dozen people were lined up at a Kitchener grocery store on Monday afternoon. The Costco in Waterloo was also busy, along with the parking lot at Fairview Park Mall.

"We are going in to get the basic needs that you need grocery-wise, like sugar, milk and then we are stepping back out," Kitchener resident Peggy Morrison said.

"I don't like it, but you know what, it is for the safety of everybody and for our well-being, so I'm all for it," said Gloria Vieira, who is preparing for a lockdown.

Vieira said the pandemic means a different holiday season.

"No kids are coming," she said. "I have kids and grandkids, but no one is coming to keep it safe."

The sudden restrictions are causing stress for many and mental health experts said people may need help navigating further isolation.

Anyone feeling overwhelmed by lineups outside stores and the upcoming lockdown, there are a number of coping mechanisms from people who work in the mental health field.

"Pick a project for yourself and every week or towards that project," said Helen Fishburn with the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington. "It gives people some focus and perspective."

"Whatever you were doing before is vitally important. These are things like yoga, crafts or puzzles, any kind of meaningful activity that helps you feel grounded."

Fishburn also recommends a wellness plan including touching base with your support system ahead of the lockdown on Boxing Day.

"Who do you have in your life that you can lean on when you're not feeling positive," she said. "It's important that we don't just rely on our resilience, but we add additional supports, things like attending webinars, reading books or resources online."

Fishburn encouraged people to look for online counselling services and contacting their family doctor if they're having difficulty sleeping.

"Many are providing virtual care and sometimes people need a short-term medication to get them through the anxiety or not sleeping," she said.

Anyone who is struggling can go to here4help.ca to find more resources.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.