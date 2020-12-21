KITCHENER -- The Ontario government has officially announced that a province-wide COVID-19 lockdown will go into effect on Boxing Day at 12:01 a.m.

CTV News learned of the lockdown over the weekend. Sources originally said that the lockdown would go into effect on Christmas Eve, but was pushed back two days by cabinet on Monday. The lockdown in southern Ontario will last until Jan. 23.

"This was not an easy decision before the holidays, but we have reached a tipping point," said Health Minister Christine Elliott in a statement.

"We continue to see sharp increases in hospitalizations and occupancy in intensive care units is reaching concerning levels. Urgent action must be taken to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that the measures were necessary to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.

"Community transmission of COVID-19 is widespread and our health care system is under very heavy strain," she said in a news release.

"The situation is unsustainable. Stronger measures are necessary at this time, to protect our residents and the health care system’s ability to care for everyone in our community."

The provincial government's decision comes just days after the Ontario Hospital Association called for the province to move all regions in the red "control" tier into lockdown in an effort to curb rising hospitalizations and ICU patient numbers.

Under the new lockdown, indoor gatherings with those outside of one's household will be banned, with an exception for those who live alone. That's in line with what Region of Waterloo Public Health said over the weekend.

In a statement, officials encouraged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines over the holidays.

"We want to be clear. No matter where you live the upcoming holidays are not the time to hold social gathering in person, inside or outside, with anyone outside your household," officials said in a statement.

Still, the province's new restrictions allow gatherings of up to 10 people outdoors at a time.

The restrictions will force nearly all non-essential businesses to close. Even publicly funded elementary and secondary schools will close for in-person learning until at least Jan. 11.

Big box stores that sell groceries will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, while grocery stores and pharmacies will be limited to 50 per cent capacity for the duration of the lockdown.

READ MORE: Here's what will change under Ontario's province-wide COVID-19 lockdown

Ford also announced a new grant program for businesses, applications for which will open in January.

The Ontario Small Business Grant will give eligible businesses between $10,000 and $20,000 to "help small businesses that are required to close or significantly restrict services under the new Provincewide Shutdown," the province's website says.

Waterloo Region surpassed 5,000 total cases of COVID-19 on the weekend, a number that has more than doubled since the start of September.

Read more on the restrictions here: