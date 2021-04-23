Advertisement
Buses to replace weekend ION service between Mill and Fairway Stations
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 3:55PM EDT
An ION train in Kitchener (Chris Thomson / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A portion of ION light rail transit service in Kitchener will be replaced by buses this weekend.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, there will be no LRT service between Mill and Fairway Stations.
Shuttle buses will run on the route on the same schedule.
Grand River Transit said the disruption is due to track work.
The disruption is expected to last until Sunday night.