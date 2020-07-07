KITCHENER -- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says one of its workers at a Burford store location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that the employee last worked in the Park Avenue location on Saturday and is currently at home self-isolating.

After closing the store for a deep cleaning, the LCBO says it will reopen to customers on Tuesday.

No other employees were identified as close contacts to the employee that tested positive, although the agency says workers will continue to self-monitor for symptoms.

As the province continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions, LCBO officials say stores will continue to promote physical distancing and implement safety measures that include cleaning and sanitization.