'Bundle up': Restaurants reopen patios due to restrictions on indoor dining

Restaurants across the province have been forced to move to a modified Step Two of the pandemic reopening plan, meaning indoor dining will be shut down for the next three weeks.

The new restrictions came into effect on Wednesday to help combat the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Now, some Waterloo Region restaurants are hoping to bring people out by reopening their patios.

“Bundle up. We are also looking at getting some blankets to provide,” said Bill Siegfried, the vice president at Moose Winooskis in Kitchener.

To encourage more patio patrons, Moose Winooskis also has two 16-foot heaters and eight standing mushroom heaters.

Staff say so far It's been working and they have had tables dining outdoors.

“I’m gonna say about 20 in total yesterday. We had three tables today for lunch,” said Siegfried.

According to the new rules laid out by the province, tables are to be capped at 10 people.

“It’s nice. We’re Canadian. So, you get to be outside and enjoy the weather while you can,” said Adam Cole, the manager at Prohibition Warehouse and Kentucky Bourbon in Waterloo.

Many in the hospitality industry are struggling after being forced to pivot several times throughout this pandemic.

“It is not a great feeling being the fourth time shutting down. Is there going to be a fifth? Is there going to be a sixth,” said Cole.

But will customers come out in the cold? Residents told CTV News they would try it but had some suggestions.

“As long as it was warm enough and as long as I was separated from other people,” said one resident.

“A bubble or an igloo would be lovely, with fireplaces,” said another resident.

Many restaurant owners said heaters and fire tables are some of the best investments they've made.

“Certainly paid off last year. We got to extend the summer patio season with the heaters,” said Siegfried.

Restaurant owners said to call in advance as space is limited and reservations are filling up fast.

These local restaurants have patios: