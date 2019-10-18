

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Two schools in Brantford have been closed as a precaution while police there investigate an incident with a firearm.

Police on Twitter said they were on Grand Street for the investigation.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay indoors and avoid the area while police are there.

They did not elaborate more on the incident they're investigating.

The Grand Erie District School Board announced on Facebook that Graham-Bell Victoria Public School and Grandview Public School had been closed for the investigation.

The board says that there will be no access in or out of the school for staff or students.

This is a developing story. More to come…