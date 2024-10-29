Brantford residents prepare for long-awaited Costco opening
People living in Brantford will finally soon be able to visit a Costco store in the Telephone City.
The building on Roy Boulevard near the Lynden Park Mall has been under construction for months.
The company recently added the official opening date of Nov. 8 to the Costco website.
When it opens, the Brantford location will include a gas station, tire service centre, pharmacy, optical department and food court.
Some drivers have already been able to fill up at the gas station ahead of the official opening.
The opening has been a long time coming for many residents as the idea of bringing the big box store to Brantford has been around in some form or another for more than two decades.
However, the opening may run into a few traffic snags. The Ministry of Transportation is working on a construction project on Highway 403 at the Wayne Gretzky Parkway exit.
The work has reduced traffic in both directions along the Wayne Gretzky Parkway and the off and on ramps will be closed until Nov. 15.
