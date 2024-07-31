KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford police say missing senior has been found

    CTV News
    A 67-year-old Brantford man, who hadn’t been seen since July 3, has been located.

    Brantford Police said they’d like to thank the public for their concern.

