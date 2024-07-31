Brantford police say missing senior has been found
A 67-year-old Brantford man, who hadn’t been seen since July 3, has been located.
Brantford Police said they’d like to thank the public for their concern.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
43 German shepherds living in 'horrible' conditions seized from breeder: BC SPCA
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
Chile's capital sees first rainless July on record
Not a single drop of rain fell in Santiago or Chile's metropolitan region this July for the first time since records have been kept.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.