A Brantford man found dead last week was killed by his son, police allege.

The body of the 52-year-old man was found early May 3 at a building on Roy Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, and later charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation.

Brantford police said Monday that the 19 year old is the son of the 52 year old. They will not be making the name of the 52 year old public, at the request of the family.

The 19 year old remained under medical care as of Monday, according to police.