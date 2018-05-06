Featured
Investigators call Brantford murder “domestic in nature”
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 2:43PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 3:14PM EDT
Police have not yet released the name of the 52-year-old man killed at a Brantford business on Thursday.
They do say the relationship between the victim and the man accused of killing him was “domestic in nature.”
Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the business on Roy Boulevard.
That’s where they found the body of the man and arrested a 19-year-old at the scene.
The relationship between the men is still being investigated.
A post-mortem was completed on Friday.
In a press release police say: “Due to the density of the investigation and positive identification of the deceased, updated information will be released as it becomes available.”
The 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation.