Police have not yet released the name of the 52-year-old man killed at a Brantford business on Thursday.

They do say the relationship between the victim and the man accused of killing him was “domestic in nature.”

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the business on Roy Boulevard.

That’s where they found the body of the man and arrested a 19-year-old at the scene.

The relationship between the men is still being investigated.

A post-mortem was completed on Friday.

In a press release police say: “Due to the density of the investigation and positive identification of the deceased, updated information will be released as it becomes available.”

The 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation.