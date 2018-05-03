

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man has been charged with second-degree murder after a person was found dead at a property in the city’s east end.

Brantford police say officers were called to an address on Roy Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

One person was found dead at that property. Police say the person is male, but have released no other details about their identity.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene. In addition to murder, he has been charged with breach of probation. Police believe the man knew the victim prior to the incident, and the death does not represent a wider concern to public safety.

Police say investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened and want to hear from anyone who has information that could help them.