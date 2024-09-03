Brantford fire officials investigate house fire that left 1 cat dead

Firefighters had to put out flames at a Brantford home on Tuesday.

At least a dozen firefighters and police were called to Kennedy Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Brantford Fire Services told CTV News the fire started in the back of the home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 8:15 p.m.

While fire officials could not confirm if anyone was inside at the time, they said no injuries were reported.

Unfortunately, a cat perished in the fire.

Fire prevention will remain on scene as they continue the investigation.

There is no estimated cost in damages.