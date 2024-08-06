KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford driver killed in Dunnville crash

    A Brantford resident died Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash just west of Dunnville.

    Emergency responders were called Haldimand Road 17 at around 5:30 p.m. for a collision involving a minivan, pickup truck and sedan.

    Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old from Brantford, was taken to a trauma centre where they were pronounced dead.

    The person driving the pickup was taken to a local hospital.

    OPP said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

    As of 9 p.m., OPP said Haldimand Road 17 would remain closed between Jarden Road and Burke Road for several more hours.

