Brantford driver killed in Dunnville crash

A Brantford resident died Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash just west of Dunnville.

Emergency responders were called Haldimand Road 17 at around 5:30 p.m. for a collision involving a minivan, pickup truck and sedan.

Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old from Brantford, was taken to a trauma centre where they were pronounced dead.

The person driving the pickup was taken to a local hospital.

OPP said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

As of 9 p.m., OPP said Haldimand Road 17 would remain closed between Jarden Road and Burke Road for several more hours.