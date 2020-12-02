KITCHENER -- In Brantford, some new rules could be on the way for private residential surveillance cameras.

City council is looking at a possible bylaw that would stop people from focusing their own security cameras on their neighbour's property.

“It’s disconcerting when your neighbour’s residential cameras are pointed at your driveway, and your front door, and at your bedroom window, in your backyard, pointed at your pool, at your pool house, pointing at things that you’d like to keep private,” said councillor Jan Vanderstelt during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

This would not include doorbell cameras, but would instead be intended as a layer of privacy for residents.

“I believe that most people would like to come home at the end of the day and believe that they’re not under a microscope,” added Vanderstelt.

Council voted in favour of the resolution on Tuesday evening and is asking city staff to prepare a draft bylaw.