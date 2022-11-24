Brant County road closed for 'sudden death investigation'
Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County has been temporarily closed due to a sudden death investigation, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
In a tweet just before 2 p.m., OPP said further updates will be provided.
In addition, OPP are asking the area be avoided.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
WATCH LIVE | An economic threat is a national threat, Freeland tells inquiry into Emergencies Act
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland drew a direct link between Canada's economic and national security on Thursday as she defended the Liberal government's decision to declare a public order emergency to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals by four men convicted of child sex offences
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from four men convicted of child sex offences, all of whom cited police entrapment as grounds to dismiss their cases.
Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine
An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday.
Vatican court hears secret recording of Pope on hostage fees
The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case heard from an unusual witness Thursday, when a secret recording of Pope Francis was played to the court about the Holy See's payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants.
Canadian pediatricians ditch toddler screen time limits in new guidance
The Canadian Paediatric Society has ditched setting firm time limits for screen use among toddlers and preschoolers, encouraging instead that parents prioritize educational, interactive and age-appropriate material.
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
Additional charges laid in hit-and-run death of Thou Roeun
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
Highway 3 Widening Project moves forward as RFP stage closes
The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project.
Family and friends mourn loss of Windsor man after fatal hit-and-run crash
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 33-year-old man after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Windsor.
Lost dog gets cruiser ride to Windsor-Essex County Humane Society
A lost Windsor dog is now safe at home.
School board hosts virtual seminar on careers in skilled trades for students
The Simcoe County public school board is hosting a virtual seminar for parents and students interested in a career in skilled trades.
Transport truck driver charged with impaired on Highway 400: OPP
A transport truck driver faces impaired charges after police stopped the vehicle travelling along Highway 400 through Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Bracebridge OPP officer faces assault charges after man is seriously injured
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing a pair of assault charges, the province's police watchdog said Thursday, following the arrest of a man who was allegedly left with serious injuries.
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
OC Transpo to pull most articulated buses from service when more than 31 cm of snow is in the forecast
OC Transpo will pull most articulated buses from service and switch to a Saturday schedule if more than 31 cm of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa on weekdays this winter, as part of a new Severe Storm Schedule.
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
'This could have been deadly': vehicle hit by flying wheel on Toronto highway
A driver is lucky to be alive after a wheel flew off a transport truck and hit his vehicle on a Toronto highway Thursday morning, police say.
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Québec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China told his bail hearing today he wants to stay in Canada to clear his name.
WEATHER | Season's first round of freezing rain expected in Montreal Friday morning
A low-pressure system moving into southern Quebec early Friday could bring patchy freezing rain before the morning rush hour. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings that include Montreal and the surrounding areas.
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
Nova Scotia won't use revenues from fuel tax to buffer effects of carbon pricing
Nova Scotia won't be using revenue from its fuel tax to help offset the effects of carbon pricing imposed by the federal government, the province's finance minister said Thursday.
Carbon pricing good idea complicated by rising energy costs: Nova Scotia advocate
An affordable energy advocate says the imposition of consumer carbon pricing in Nova Scotia is a good idea, but adds that rising energy costs continue to pose problems for people with lower incomes.
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg
A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
Parking ticket? Pay it with a toy! Toys for Tickets returns to Alberta
An annual campaign that lets those who have received parking tickets at Alberta Heath Services lots pay them with a toy is returning this year.
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
Grenade, guns, drugs, stolen and fake IDs found in St. Albert bust: RCMP
Two people from St. Albert are facing 16 charges each after a search warrant turned up drugs, weapons, body armour and hundreds of fake and stolen documents and credit cards, RCMP announced Thursday.
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot
Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
Inquest will be held into death of Vancouver police officer who died by suicide
An inquest will be held to determine the details surrounding the suicide of a Vancouver police officer nearly four years ago.
Hours-long closure of Coquihalla Hwy. involved stolen truck, reports of firearm: RCMP
The police incident that closed the Coquihalla Highway for several hours Wednesday does not appear to be connected to any other "recent high-profile events" in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, according to police.