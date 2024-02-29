Brant county council has approved the 2024 budget, featuring an 8.7 per cent property tax increase.

The change will mean an additional $300.81 for the median homeowner.

In a news release, mayor David Bailey says he understands there are concerns regarding the hike.

“We have thoroughly reviewed our budgetary needs and have made difficult decisions to ensure essential services are maintained and investments are made in our community's future,” he said.

“This increase reflects the necessary steps we must take to address infrastructure projects, rising operational costs, and other unavoidable expenditures.”

The budget includes a $1 million investment in public transportation, a $3 million increase in capital works funding such as road improvements and recreation facility updates, and $3 million to account for inflationary costs impacting salaries, fuel, and contracts.