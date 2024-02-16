The Brantford Public Library will be handing out some important gear as a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event draws near.

Brantford and parts of Brant county will be in for a particularly spectacular experience during the April 8th total solar eclipse, as they are expected to fall within the ‘path of totality’ – areas where the sun will be completely blocked out by the moon.

In response, the Brantford Public Library has announced plans to hand out 7,000 solar eclipse glasses leading up to the eclipse.

The glasses will be available on a first-come-first-served basis beginning on March 4th at the library’s main branch and beginning on March 5th at the St. Paul branch.

Up to four pairs will be available per person and a library membership is not required.

“A key principle for our Library is to offer barrier free access to information and services,” library CEO and Chief Librarian Rae-Lynne Aramburo said in a release. “It’s incredible that we are able to provide this many pairs of glasses to our community at no cost.”

Brantford is expected to be in totality at 3:16 p.m.

Anyone living in Brantford, Brant County or Six Nations can become a member of the Brantford Public Library at no charge due to a reciprocal borrowing agreement.