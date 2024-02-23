Brant county driver charged after pedestrian hit in North Dumfries
A man from Brant county has been arrested and charged after a pedestrian was hit in North Dumfries.
Waterloo regional police say they were called to Branchton Road near Morrisson Road around 9:35 p.m. Thursday night.
An 80-year-old man from North Dumfries was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 31-year-old driver from Brant county has been charged with refusing to comply with an approved screening device demand.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
-
