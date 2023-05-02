Articles by Brandon Guitar

Brandon Guitar joined CTV Kitchener in July 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Brandon graduated from Conestoga College's Broadcast Television and Independent Production program in 2021, where he honed his skills as a host and senior editor for Conestoga Connected, a student-produced show that aired locally on Rogers TV.

With a passion for storytelling, Brandon brings a unique perspective to his reporting, always striving to uncover the heart of a story.

In his free time, Brandon enjoys playing World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons, where he can explore new worlds and characters.

