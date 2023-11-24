Strange odour prompts temporary closure of Uptown Waterloo LCBO

The LCBO in Uptown Waterloo was forced to shut its doors for a few hours on Thursday evening due to a pungent odour.

Police arrived on the scene around 5:45 p.m. following reports of a possible fire.

After investigating, police believe the smell likely originated from a faulty motor or belt within the building.

As a precaution, the store was temporarily closed while the scent cleared.

The Waterloo fire department was also present to conduct an investigation.

People stand outside the LCBO on King Street in Uptown Waterloo as firefighters investigate a strange smell inside. (CTV Kitchener)