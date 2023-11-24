KITCHENER
    • Strange odour prompts temporary closure of Uptown Waterloo LCBO

    The LCBO in Uptown Waterloo was forced to shut its doors for a few hours on Thursday evening due to a pungent odour.

    Police arrived on the scene around 5:45 p.m. following reports of a possible fire.

    After investigating, police believe the smell likely originated from a faulty motor or belt within the building.

    As a precaution, the store was temporarily closed while the scent cleared.

    The Waterloo fire department was also present to conduct an investigation.

    People stand outside the LCBO on King Street in Uptown Waterloo as firefighters investigate a strange smell inside. (CTV Kitchener)

    BREAKING Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis

    Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and a Filipino citizen, according to Qatar and other officials, in the first stage in a swap for Palestinians prisoners in Israel under a four-day ceasefire deal.

