Council in Wellington County adopts 2024 budget

Wellington council has officially adopted its 2024 budget, which includes a 4.6 per cent increase in the county portion of homeowner’s property taxes.

“County council passed the 2024 budget under challenging circumstances,” warden Andy Lennox said.

“This budget protects core services and makes significant investments in infrastructure, housing, ambulance, long-term care, and the ‘Ride Well Rural Transit Service.’”

Key highlights of the 2024 budget include:

An allocation of $37.4 million towards roads, bridges, and culvert improvements. This includes the construction of a new public works garage in Arthur and funds for the reconstruction of the first of four bridges on Wellington Road 109.

Facility upgrades at Elora and Rothsay transfer stations.

A capital investment for the addition of 24 new emergency shelter beds and 12 transitional housing units at 23 Gordon Street in Guelph, supported by both the federal and provincial governments.

Expansion of ambulance services with nine new paramedics.

Enhanced direct care hours at the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home.

Increased service levels for the ‘Ride Well Rural Transit Service.’

“The 2024 budget attempts to strike a careful balance between limiting the cost impact to county residents, while continuing to provide the necessary resources to deliver core services and maintain and improve the county’s critical infrastructure,” said Chris White of the administration, finance and human resources committee.