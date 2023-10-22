Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record

A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.

On Saturday, Doug Hunt, also known as Doug the Great, took 14 consecutive steps balanced atop 55-foot tall stilts.

If verified by Guinness, that’s enough to reclaim his record for the tallest stilts.

Hunt previously held the title for around 20 years, before a man in the United States usurped him with a 54-foot tall stilt walk last year.

“We wanted to bring it back to Canada, we wanted to bring it back to Ontario, we wanted to bring it back to Brantford where we did it 21 years ago,” Hunt explained.

Suspended between two cranes, Doug Hunt attempts to break a world record walking on 55-foot stilts. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

On Saturday, a crowd gathered at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, cheering him on with each towering step.

Strong winds posed a challenge and Hunt had to work between gusts.

Back on the ground, Hunt said the number one thing he felt was relief.

“I had a lot of people behind me, but when it came down to the time, there was one person who had to do it for the team,” he explained. “So I didn’t do it alone, but man there was a lot of pressure to make sure I got this thing done.”

Hunt speaks to CTV News following his attempt. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

Money raised at Saturday’s event will go to Participation Support Services, an organization dedicated to helping seniors and people with physical disabilities.

Hunt also current hold the record for the heaviest stilts, weighing in at 137 pounds.

His message? You’re never a failure if you keep trying.

“Never give up, if you keep failing forward, you’ll achieve,” he said.