KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford family displaced by house fire

    Fire at home in Brantford. Jan. 19, 2024 (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) Fire at home in Brantford. Jan. 19, 2024 (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A house fire in Brantford caused extensive damage and displaced a family Thursday night.

    The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Crandell Avenue.

    The family was home at the time and was alerted by fire alarms to evacuate the house.

    There was extensive damage to the front and back of the home. One person was taken to the hospital for observation.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be released.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News