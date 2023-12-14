Local non-profits face significant drop in donations
As the festive season swings into full gear, non-profit organizations in Waterloo region are confronting a concerning decline in monetary support.
This shortfall is substantial enough to potentially impact the services some these organizations provide.
In Guelph, the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign is currently more than $110,000 short of its $155,000 goal.
Similarly, Salvation Army Kitchener has collected only $85,000 so far, falling short of its annual goal by $115,000.
The United Way Waterloo Region Communities anticipates a shortfall of $2.5-million from its annual goal of $8-million.
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is also grappling with reduced food and monetary donations, even as the demand reaches new highs.
This situation has forced the Food Bank to significantly increase its spending on food purchases.
“We were spending, as an organization, about $200,000 dollars annually on food purchases and I expect by the end of this fiscal year we’ll reach $2-million dollars,” said Kim Wilhelm, Interim CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region
“The cost of living is so high and individuals simply don’t have the additional funds in their budget to help charities out,” continued Wilhelm.
Volunteer shortages are exacerbating these challenges. A 2022 report from Statistics Canada indicates that 65 per cent of surveyed groups struggle with recruiting volunteers, and 50 per cent face difficulties in retaining them.
This shortage has led to some organizations closing certain programs due to lack of volunteer support.
Volunteer Waterloo Region's Executive Director Jane Hennig highlighted the steep decline in volunteerism since the onset of COVID-19.
“When COVID hit, we went from a very slight decline to a complete drop-off of volunteerism and building that back is taking time,” said Hennig.
The organization urges charities to adapt their engagement strategies with potential volunteers, considering the current economic pressures people are facing.
Despite these challenges, charities emphasize the importance of any donation, regardless of size.
“The collective is what makes the impact,” said Joan Fisk, CEO of United Way Waterloo Region Communities.
“I would say be generous, give what you can, don’t think that you can’t give anything because it doesn’t have to be a lot.”
In Guelph, the Salvation Army is particularly in need of volunteers for its 12 Christmas Kettle locations.
Those unable to donate money are encouraged to donate their time, making a significant difference during this crucial period for local non-profits.
