Booster rollout kicks off in Waterloo Region with long lines at Boardwalk clinic

With COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available to a select few in Ontario, many in Waterloo Region are already looking to get their shots.

The province announced that those 60 and older, First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, as well as their non-Indigenous household members over the age of 18, could start getting their boosters on Thursday.

In Waterloo Region, roughly 70,000 people make up the 60 and older population.

Around noon, about three dozen people could be seen lined up outside the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo.

The clinic is now the largest in the region following the closure of the Pinebush facility in Cambridge.