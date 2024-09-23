Three killed, three hurt in Wellesley Township crash

Three people were killed Monday morning in a crash north of Wellesley.

Emergency responders were called to a collision between a Tesla and Dodge Ram at Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Hill Road around 9:40 a.m.

Waterloo Regional Police said three people in the Tesla were killed.

The driver, a 25-year-old Cambridge man, died at the scene.

One passenger, a 30-year-old Kitchener man, also died at the scene and another passenger, a 23-year-old Kitchener woman, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A third passenger in the Tesla, a 23-year-old Kitchener man, was transported to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Collision at Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Hill in Wellesley Township on Sept. 23, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 28-year-old Perth County man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old Perth County woman, were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Hill Road were closed for several hours while police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Road closed sign at Hessen Strasse and Hackbart Road. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Those roads have since reopened but police say area roads leading to the intersection are still closed to traffic.

"The investigation is still very active and ongoing so we ask anyone with information, anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, who may have witnessed it or has dashcam footage, to contact our Traffic Services Unit," said Const. Brad Hickey.

Witnesses can call the WRPS Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.