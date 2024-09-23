Ontario crowned tornado capital of Canada, weather investigators say

Ontario has now been crowned the tornado capital of Canada.

Most recently, a funnel cloud was spotted forming over the City of Brantford during a late afternoon storm on Saturday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), a group of weather investigators and researchers based out of Western University in London, say most funnel clouds have the potential to form into a tornado.

“In this case, thankfully, just the funnel cloud,” said David Sills, NTP’s executive director. “There was the rotation aloft, but nothing strong enough at the surface to cause damage as far as we can tell.”

It was a startling sight for Michael Lee who had just gotten home from shopping when he first saw the cloud formation.

“I wasn’t scared because I know what to do, but still, it was amazing to sit there and watch this thing and it was maybe five or six blocks away by the time it got to its best point,” he recalled.

A funnel cloud seen in Brantford on Sept. 21, 2024. (Submitted: Michael Lee)

What to do if you see a funnel cloud

Sills suggests residents take cover, even if there isn’t an alert issued by Environment Canada.

“Pretty much every time you see a funnel cloud, it’s possible that it is a tornado and so should be taken seriously. It means there’s rotation aloft and that’s causing the condensation in the cloud, basically the funnel cloud, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s damage going on at the surface.”

Finding a good place to take shelter is key.

“The main thing is to get out of the way of debris because that’s what really can injure people,” said Sills. “That means getting away from doors and windows, getting to an interior room in your house, usually a bathroom, something like that, with maybe a small window or no window. If there’s a basement, that’s even better. Get in the basement.”

“My bathroom is very small and has a window the size of a laptop, so I knew if I got in that room and hung onto the toilet, it probably would be my only chance of surviving,” Lee told CTV News.

A photo taken of an apparent funnel cloud in Brantford around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2024. (Source: Courtney and Cameron Little)

One thing you shouldn’t do, said Sills, is pull out your phone and start taking pictures or video.

He explained that many people can be caught off guard by a twister.

“Usually the storm is at the backend so you’ll get light rain and moderate rain, heavy rain and hail. And then, it’ll be quiet,” Sills said. “When it’s quiet, that’s when you have to watch out because that means you’re in the updraft region of the storm and that’s where the tornado will be.”

New tornado capital

According to NTP, Ontario averages 18 tornadoes a year and they usually occur between May and September. That number, over the 30-year average, has earned Ontario the crown as the tornado capital of the country.

“This year the number of tornadoes in Ontario is pretty much double what has been happening in Saskatchewan,” Sills said. “Ontario really has been having a lot of tornados, thankfully, mostly weak.”

A funnel cloud spotted in Brantford on Sept. 21, 2024. (Submitted: Michael Lee)

For Lee, the natural occurrence isn’t too surprising.

“Anybody that lives in southwestern Ontario knows that this is kind of Canada’s tornado alley,” he said.

A weak funnel cloud, however, is still an intimidating sight to Lee.

“You could tell that it wasn’t coming even close to touching down but it’s still scary to see.”

With the warmer temperatures sticking around into October, Sills said the storm season will likely last longer, which could mean the right weather recipe for tornadoes later into the year.