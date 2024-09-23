Suspected blue-green algae spotted at Snyder’s Flats

Suspected blue-green algae blooms have been reported at Snyder’s Flats, just outside of Waterloo.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said some varieties of the algae can be toxic to both people and pets.

If you do see blooms in the water, they recommend:

Keeping children and pets away

No direct contact with the algae

Don’t eat fish, drink or swim in the water

The agency is also reminding visitors that swimming is never allowed at Snyder’s Flats and pets must always remain on a leash.

When a bloom is beginning to form, a green or brown scum will form on the surface of the water.

It will then develop a green or blue-ish-green tinge and, in full bloom, the algae will look like spilled paint.

The GRCA also says new blooms might smell like fresh cut grass, while older ones smell like rotting garbage.

You can learn more about blue-green algae on the GRCA’s website.