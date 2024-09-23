Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Cambridge.

The two-year-old was reported missing to police around 6 a.m. Monday from the Beverly Street and Dundas Street North area.

When officers arrived, they found the child unresponsive.

“Life saving measures were provided and the child transported to a local hospital,” police explained in a media release. “Unfortunately, the child was later pronounced deceased.”

They did not say where the toddler had been found, but officers and police vehicles were seen at the nearby Soper Park, as well as the creek that runs through it.

Soper Park, at Beverly Street and Dundas Street North, on Sept. 23, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

“Police everywhere, every entrance and exit,” said Richard Boer, who was walking his dogs through the area Monday morning. “It’s a nice, quiet, peaceful park. I wouldn’t even think this park would be danger.”

The cause of the two-year-old’s death has not been released.

“Pray for those people,” urged Verissimo Santos, who was also in Soper Park Monday morning.

Police at Soper Park, at Beverly Street and Dundas Street North, on Sept. 23, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

Police said there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 519-570-9777.

- With reporting by Jeff Pickel