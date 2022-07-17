Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake

Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been found.

The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation area has been closed since Sunday evening as emergency crews searched for a person last seen around 30 feet from shore in distress.

In a media release issued Monday around noon, police said crews had recovered the body of the missing swimmer from the lake.

The coroner attended the scene and a post mortem has been scheduled, police said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

An OPP helicopter flies over Guelph Lake on July 17, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Wellington County OPP were called to the lake around 5 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a swimmer in distress.

OPP told CTV News the person was around 30 feet from shore.

OPP aviation and underwater search and rescue teams, along with Guelph and Grand Valley Fire Departments, helped with the search, which lasted until nightfall Sunday and resumed Monday morning.

Emergency crews are seen at Guelph Lake on July 17, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)