KITCHENER -- Police believe that a dead man whose body was found in Kitchener may have been a hit and run.

Officials responded to the scene at Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 10:55 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a man who might have been hurt.

When officers arrived, that man was dead.

Now, police say that they believe the man was hit by a car that left the scene.

A man on near the scene told CTV News that he called police at around 10:30 a.m. He says he was on his way to the landfill when he saw the body.

"It's very scary, especially if you're living next door," Zein Altaf said on Monday morning.

The road was closed for much of the day while police investigated, but it reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

If you're in the area, you can expect an increased police presence throughout the day.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

This is a developing story. More to come...