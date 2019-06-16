

CTV Kitchener





Officials believe the body they found in the Grand River is the man who reportedly fell from a pedestrian bridge Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the bridge near Concession and Water Streets around 2:30 a.m.

Cambridge Fire Department located a deceased 21-year-old man around noon in the water.

Police say there is no indication of foul play and believe the death is accidental or the cause of misadventure.

His identity will not be released until an autopsy is completed.