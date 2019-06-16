Featured
Body found in Grand River following search investigation
Fire crews are seen here searching for a man that fell into the Grand River. June 16, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 10:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 3:30PM EDT
Officials believe the body they found in the Grand River is the man who reportedly fell from a pedestrian bridge Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the bridge near Concession and Water Streets around 2:30 a.m.
Cambridge Fire Department located a deceased 21-year-old man around noon in the water.
Police say there is no indication of foul play and believe the death is accidental or the cause of misadventure.
His identity will not be released until an autopsy is completed.