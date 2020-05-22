KITCHENER -- Boat launches at Grand River Conservation Authority parks will be opening earlier than anticipated.

In a release, the GRCA says the boat launches at Belwood Lake and Conestogo Lake will be reopened on Saturday May 23.

Boat launches and docks at Guelph Lake, Laurel Creek and Shade’s Mills conservation areas are ready for use, and visitors can now boat and fish on these reservoirs.

The GRCA initially planned to open the boat launches on May 30.

The reservoir at Rockwood Conservation Area is remaining closed and canoeing and kayaking is not permitted.

All parks are open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Visitors should keep in mind that all buildings and facilities on-site will remain closed including washrooms, picnic areas, playgrounds, beaches and docks.

Officials say gatehouses will remain closed so visitors without a membership pass must pay by cash with exact change, in the payment boxes located at the gate.

People are being asked to take any garbage or pet waste with them because there are no garbage services available at this time.

The GRCA is reminding all visitors to practice physical distancing and stay two metres or six feet apart, and to avoid gatheringin large groups. They are also asking people to plan short visits.

Some parts of the areas may not be accessible at the moment, and the public is being asked to obey all signage and keep pets on a leash at all times.