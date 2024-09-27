Blue-green algae spotted at GRCA properties
A potentially dangerous type of bacteria has been seen at several Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) properties.
According to a release from the GRCA on Friday, blue-green algae was spotted at Belwood Lake, Conestogo Lake, Guelph Lake and Woolwich reservoirs.
Signs have been put up warning the public of the possible dangers.
Blue-green algae blooms are types of bacteria known as cyanobacteria. They are microscopic plant-like organism that occur naturally in lakes, ponds, rivers, streams and other bodies of water.
The algae thrives in water that is shallow, slow moving and warm.
When the algal blooms first start to grow the water may have a noticeable green or brown scum along the surface and the water may look green or like bluish-green pea soup.
Once the blooms are fully formed, they may look like spilled paint along the shoreline.
The algae often smells like fresh cut grass at first, while older blooms may give off an odour like rotting garbage.
Some types of blue-green algae produce cyanotoxins, which can be harmful to humans and animals.
Symptoms may include itchy, irritated eyes and skin from direct contact (such as swimming) and flu-like symptoms such as headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting if large quantities of the toxins are swallowed.
The GRCA urges residents to keep children and pets away from the algae blooms and avoid all contact with the substance. Fish from the impacted bodies of water should not be eaten and the water should not be used for any purpose, including drinking.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 35 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 35 people in four states, snapping trees like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today.
Bloc opposition day next week, but 'no point' in tabling confidence motion yet, deputy House leader says
The sole Bloc Québécois opposition day before the winter break has been scheduled, but the party's Deputy House Leader says there is 'no point' in using it to put forward a non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Live hurricane tracker: follow Helene's path on this interactive map
Here is an interactive hurricane map using live tracking data from the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC), following Hurricane Helene's observed and forecasted paths.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.