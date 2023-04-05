Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.

The citizens' committee was Blair Engaged – who were seeking a judicial review of a decision made by the City of Cambridge to allow for a one million square foot warehouse/distribution centre within the Blair Village Heritage Conservation District. Amazon has said the one-million-square-foot warehouse will create more than 1,000 jobs.

Broccolini Real Estate Group Inc. is the real estate company building the new fulfilment centre for Amazon in the village of Blair.

According to the court decision, under the Blair Village Heritage Conservation District plan, the area for the development was zoned to allow building warehouses. Broccolini also obtained a Minister's Zoning Order, which was supported by council, to have the land zoned to include a “distribution warehouse.”

Council later voted to reject Broccolini’s application for approval but then reversed that decision a couple of months after.

Blair Engaged sought public interest standing on grounds of bad faith, illegality, and lack of procedural fairness. It took the position that council failed to give notice that it would reconsider the application in breach of its own procedural bylaw.

Broccolini argued buildings had been demolished, and construction was more than 50 percent complete by February. It said construction is expected to be completed by early next year.

In the decision, the three judges involved ruled Cambridge acknowledged the process may not have been “perfect,” but says it was fair and that prior consultation was completed. It said the city did not owe Blair Engaged a duty of procedural fairness in making the decision.

The ruling found council did breach its procedural bylaw by failing to give adequate notice of the motion to reconsider the matter, but it did not act in bad faith, so the review was declined.

As a result, because the city breached its own bylaw, no costs for the procedures will be awarded to the city. However, Blair Engaged owes $20,000 to Broccolini for the cost of going to court.