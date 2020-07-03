KITCHENER -- A summer filled with movies, concerts and comedy nights is still possible this year, but it will look a little different.

Kitchener’s Bingemans has launched a new drive-in amphitheatre to fill the void left in the entertainment sector by COVID-19.

“We are excited to revamp the drive-in concept into a full entertainment platform which is spurred on by this COVID-19 environment,” said Bingemans President, Mark Bingeman, in a news release.

The company says the venue allows for events to be held in alignment with the new safety and physical distancing requirements.

On July 8, drive-in movies at the amphitheatre will kick off with a screening of Trolls and Jaws.

The first comedy night will be held at the venue on July 10, featuring performances from comedians touring with Yuk Yuks.

Music lovers can take in a concert the following night with a set from Romeo Sex Fighter.

Bingemans says all tickets must be bought online with none being sold at the gate.

Concessions will also move online, with food available for purchase at the same time as tickets.