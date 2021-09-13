Bike lane safety upgrades added to intersection at Gordon and Surrey Streets in Guelph
Major upgrades have been made to one of the most dangerous intersections in Guelph.
Last week, bike lanes on Gordon Street, north of Wellington Street, were widened and now include more permanent concrete fixtures.
In 2020, city officials marked the intersection of Gordon and Surrey Streets as the most dangerous spot in the city for cyclists.
Staff cite "ongoing safety issues" as the reason behind the changes made to Gordon Street between Fountain and Wellington.
The southbound bike lanes have been widened slightly from 1.8 metres to two.
Concrete curbs and highly visible bollards measuring four feet tall have also been installed on the southbound bike lane.
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, known as an advocate for cycling, says he was very passionate about the issue at the intersection, which saw drivers either not fully paying or attention or not sharing the road.
"Be a good driver," he said. "We shouldn't even have to put in infrastructure like this in here but many drivers appreciate the separated bicycle infrastructure along with those that are using it as well and I think we need more of this across the city, but we need drivers to be good drivers."
A collision report from the City of Guelph shows between 2015 and 2019, nine of 29 reported collisions at the Gordon and Surrey intersection involved a cyclist.
At the mid-block location between Surrey and Wellington, six of 25 reported collisions during the same period involved a cyclist.
