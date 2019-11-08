

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Emergency crews are on scene of an apparent LRT crash involving a bicycle in Kitchener.

It happened near the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Ottawa Street South at 12:23 p.m. on Friday.

Police confirmed to CTV that there was a crash just after noon.

A bicycle was seen under the front of the train. A single shoe was also seen on the tracks.

An officer on scene tells CTV that a middle-aged man was taken to the hospital with significant head and leg injuries.

There were reportedly 40 passengers on the LRT at the time of the crash. It's not known if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come…