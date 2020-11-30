KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say a fire that destroyed a barn just north of Guelph on Sunday is considered suspicious.

OPP officers and the Guelph Fire Department both responded to a reports of a barn fire shortly after 7 p.m.

The barn was found engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene, although police say no animals were inside the structure at the time.

Firefighters from Centre Wellington and Guelph Eramosa were also called to the scene to assist in getting the fire under control.

Officers closed several lanes on Highway 6 and redirected traffic as emergency crews dealt with the fire. The road reopened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say that the barn is considered a total loss.