Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammers

KITCHENER -

A senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.

The Stratford Police Service says the 83-year-old woman received a phone call from a person who posed as her grandson. The scammer convinced the senior he was in a Toronto jail and needed $10,000 to be released from custody.

Police say intimidation tactics were used to persuade the 83-year-old woman not to contact anyone else for help, and she was directed to go to her bank and forward the money.

The woman visited the BMO branch on Queen Street East on Nov. 8 to complete the transaction.

Police say an alert teller asked questions about the money transfer and identified it as a scam.

The Stratford Police Service was then contacted.

They say no money was lost.