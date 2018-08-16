

CTV Kitchener





Justin Bieber has a new baby half-sister named Bay.

It was announced Thursday.

Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s father, announced the birth of his first daughter with Chelsey Rebelo.

Bay Bieber is Jeremy’s fourth child.

Justin is the son of him and first wife Pattie Mallette. Jazmyn and Jaxon were born of second wife Erin Wagner.

He and Rebelo were married in February, the same month the pregnancy was announced.