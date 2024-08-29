Automated waste cart collection coming to downtown areas in Waterloo Region

Downtown businesses in Waterloo Region will be moving to an automated waste cart system.

According to the Municipal Act, municipalities are not required to provide waste collection services for businesses. However, Waterloo Region has historically provided the service, funded by the tax levy.

Regional staff recently completed a review of the downtown waste collection system as the current contract is set to expire in March 2026.

Staff recommended council continue to take responsibility for downtown waste collection but move to an automated cart-based collection system for organics, garbage and recycling.

The carts will be provided to downtown businesses and cost the region approximately $750,000.

Garbage, organics and recycling will be collected two days a week in the cities and weekly in the townships, but an exact date and time has not yet been decided.

During the consultation process, some business owners expressed concerns with storing the carts that will be used under the new system.

In a report, staff wrote: “The region is aware that while most businesses will be able to accommodate cart storage, some will not, and staff is committed to working with the Business Improvement Association and businesses to overcome this.”

The upcoming paradigm matches the cart-based model being introduced for residential waste pick-up in 2026.