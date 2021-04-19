KITCHENER -- People aged 40 and above will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at some Waterloo Region pharmacies and primary care settings as of Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Ontario's Minister of Health confirmed the age change on Sunday.

Prior to the change, the vaccine was available to people 55 and older.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended administering the vaccine only to people 55 and older due to a rare blood clot disorder associated with the vaccine. However, Health Canada has approved the vaccine's use for anyone over the age of 18 and said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Alberta officials also announced Sunday they would lower eligibility to 40.

Anyone in Waterloo Region who wants to book an AstraZeneca vaccine should contact pharmacies or clinics directly.

Pre-registration through the region's COVID-19 vaccine task force for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is open to people 60 and over and for some priority groups.

These pharmacies and primary care facilities in Waterloo Region are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: